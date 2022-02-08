HyperCash (HC) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022291 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

