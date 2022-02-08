HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $415,438.32 and $62,910.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00150775 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.