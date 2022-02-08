HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HUYA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.