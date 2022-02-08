HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
