Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HSE)
