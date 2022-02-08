Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huntsman stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
