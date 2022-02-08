Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $163.84 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.