Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 545,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ETAC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
