Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $769,000 in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Williams Rowland Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

