Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for 8.1% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $27,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

