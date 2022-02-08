Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Williams Rowland Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Shares of WRAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

