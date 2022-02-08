Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $445.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's Medicaid business has been strongly contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Total revenues for 2022 are expected within $91.6-$93.2 billion. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. We believe, its financial resilience will continue to boost investors’ confidence. It reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, backed by membership growth and higher premiums. Solid contributions from its Retail and Healthcare Services units are major positives. However, its rising costs weigh on margins. Weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The latest slashed Medicare outlook poses a threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $430.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

