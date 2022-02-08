Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,175. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.24 and its 200 day moving average is $424.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.