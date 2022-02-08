Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.
Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,175. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.24 and its 200 day moving average is $424.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
