Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

