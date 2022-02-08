Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HSON traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
