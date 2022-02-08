Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $10.46 Million Position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,048,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.83% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,102. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

