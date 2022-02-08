Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 990,000 OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of OceanTech Acquisitions I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.