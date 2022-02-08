Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $28.65 Million Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000.

Shares of IPAXU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.03.

