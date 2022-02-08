Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $28.65 Million Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,652,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000.
Shares of IPAXU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.03.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAXU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU).
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.