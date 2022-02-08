Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of -402.50 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

