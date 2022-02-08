Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.