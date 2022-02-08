HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.54) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 558.70 ($7.56) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 431.05. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 561.60 ($7.59). The firm has a market cap of £113.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

