Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNUT stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last three months.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

