Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,270 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $103,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,236 shares of company stock worth $28,683,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.