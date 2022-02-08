Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 222.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOG opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.
Harley-Davidson Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
