Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 48,699 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

