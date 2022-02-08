Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Noah stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

