Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSR. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 84.2% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPSR opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

