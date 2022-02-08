Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 560.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

