Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,827 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

