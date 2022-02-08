Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

