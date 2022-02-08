Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Howmet Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and cost-saving efforts. Its sound shareholder-friendly policies add to its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 3.45%. For 2022, it anticipates earnings of $1.31-$1.43, with the mid-point of $1.37 indicating a rise of $1.01 recorded in 2021. Revenues are predicted to be $5.56-$5.72 billion, with the mid-point of $5.64 billion suggesting a rise from $5 billion generated in 2021. However, weakness in the defense aerospace market, issues with 787 production and supply-chain restrictions are worrying for the company. Also, high costs and expenses, as well as capital expenditure, might weigh.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

