Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

