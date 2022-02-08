Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,951 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $64,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

