Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $68,683.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.