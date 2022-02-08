Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,843 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.06.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

