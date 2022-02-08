Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121,580 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

