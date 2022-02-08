Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

