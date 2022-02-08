HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($17.06).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.61) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.69) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.79) to GBX 810 ($10.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.61) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON:HSV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 747.50 ($10.11). 466,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.05. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 740 ($10.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.47). The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 67.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($308,992.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337 in the last ninety days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

