Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 603,676 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $23.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

