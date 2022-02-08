Hologic, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

