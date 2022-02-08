Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $446.24 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004238 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,628,115 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

