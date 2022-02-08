HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 179.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

