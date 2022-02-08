HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $444.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

