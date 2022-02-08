HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 120,153 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.