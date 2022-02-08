HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

