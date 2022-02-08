HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,127 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.