HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,953 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

