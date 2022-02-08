HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

