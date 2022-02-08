HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

FENY stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

