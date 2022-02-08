HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39.

