HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

